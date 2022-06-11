PSS, special identity cards are different

KOTA KINABALU (June 11): Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking has been told not to be confused about the difference between the Pas Sementara Sabah (PSS) and the proposed ‘card’ for migrants in the state.

Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (Sabah Star) vice president Kenny Chua explained that one of the main objectives of the implementation of the proposed ‘card’ is to develop a database on migrants in the state which include refugees and stateless persons.

He stressed that unlike the PSS which would have been renewable every three years, the proposed data card is not and it must never be confused with an identity card.

“Whenever we use the word ‘card’, the first thing that comes to mind is a personal identity legal document like our IC or birth certificate. This project is not about this. It’s basically a head count exercise on migrants in Sabah and this data is what the state government has to have.

“For a very long time we have this big elephant in the room and it’s been a pain for us to resolve. Our biggest weakness has been because we don’t have concrete data. We don’t know what is their exact number in the state as they are very mobile. We don’t know their whereabouts in Sabah.

“As a Sabahan, Darell should be thankful to the present government for providing a solution to this decade-long problem instead of politicizing it. Or maybe he’s just confused,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Darell had reportedly said that both the PSS and the special identity cards were similar.

But Chua insisted that they are not.

He also pointed out data on the population either citizens or non-citizens in Sabah has always been kept by the federal authorities.

“It’s time we have our own database because these people have long been on our home soil and we need to know exactly who they are and their whereabouts. This includes all those who are stateless and the stateless kids,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan was reported to have said recently that it would be an integrated data system that will be monitored by authorities under the Home Ministry and other enforcement agencies.

He said the government still had no name yet for the document and was aware of the sensitivity in using the word ‘card’.

He said the project would focus on inland foreigners.

These “inland foreigners” were Filipino refugees issued with Immigration Pass (Imm13), Special Task Force census certificate and the Kad Burung Burung (issued in the 1980s by the state government), he said on June 2 after a day-long town hall session with a cross section of community leaders.

He said the move to obtain biometric data as well as issue a card would ensure the human rights of the inland foreigners was respected and ensure the sovereignty of Sabah was not threatened by their presence.

Touching on the town hall session, Chua said it showed that the GRS state government was inclusive as it also involved the opposition politicians, non-governmental organisations and native groups.

“It was reported that during the voting session, 89 per cent of attendees were in favour of this project initiative, while 99 per cent had voted in favour of digitalising the data. This is as good as a mandate for us to go ahead in implementing this solution.

“Whereas the PSS did not go through a consultation process with stakeholders like how we did. We only heard it being announced in parliament.

“So, if Darell or anyone still say it’s the same and want to continue politicizing the matter, then he should ask the majority who had voted in favour. Surely, they must have thought this was the way forward for Sabah. All of us have been longing for a solution, not another politicking which will only continue to divide us Sabahans,” he said.