Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases down to 38

KOTA KINABALU (June 11): After recording an upward trend in infections the last five days, the number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah today showed a sharp decline of more than 50 per cent.

A total of 38 cases only were reported today compared to 87 yesterday, this showed a reduction of 49 cases.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the low number of cases today was due to less test samples received compared to yesterday.

“Overall, the situation has improved with 19 districts not recording any new cases during the past 24 hours compared to 15 districts yesterday. Only eight districts recorded new infections with Kota Kinabalu recording double digit infections of 18 cases.

“However this number is lower than the previous 30 cases. Penampang which recorded double -digit cases yesterday recorded only 6 new infections today,” he said.

He said that two out of the 38 cases today were in categories 3 and 4 while the rest were in categories 1 and 2.