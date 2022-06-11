Sarawak first homegrown culinary conference to be held in October

KUCHING (June 11): Food security and sustainability has been the key concern for the global food industry in recent years, and yet many milestones have yet to be achieved.

With this in mind, the Engage and Taste (EAT): Taste of Borneo Conference 2022 aims to be the catalyst for change by bringing together industry players from the culinary world to convene and ‘Innovate, Elevate and Celebrate’ in UNESCO’s Creative City Network’s Gastronomy City: Kuching.

During his speech, Deputy Minister for Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan believed the conference will pull tourists into the state and allow them to enjoy our hospitality as well as unique gastronomic offerings.

“We hope that this conference will expose delegates to the key trends in the world today, inspiring innovation and embedding an elevated offering for both our domestic markets in this creative industry and tourists in the long run,” he said in his speech during the launch of the conference Friday night.

To note, UNESCO Creative Cities Network has designated Kuching as the Creative Gastronomy City, making it the first city in Malaysia to be listed on their network.

The conference is organised by the Kuching Chef Association (KCA) in collaboration with Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) and Arc Creators, supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak and Business Events Sarawak.

It will be held at BCCK from October 14 to 16, 2022.

“Sarawak is well known in the modern world for its multicultural cuisine with a modern twist.

” Through this conference, i hope it serves as a platform to showcase the uniqueness of our local culinary arts and science to be recognised and appreciated globally, ” said chef Abang Abdul Rahman Abang Omar, chair of the conference and president of KCA.

The conference’s Innovate track will focus on promoting the innovation on food and beverage businesses, with particular focus on developing Sarawak’s Food Basket 2030.

It will share insights on market trends, plant based meat usage, sustainability and more importantly, how to innovate through city farming.

As the F&B industry continues to evolve, diners have new expectations and are always seeking new experiences through dining.

Thus, the Elevate track emphasises on experiences through dining by mixing culinary, storytelling and technology.

Industry experts will deep dive into the secret formula and behind the scenes of some successful elevated dining experiences.

Lastly, Celebrate will highlight how gastronomy can be used to drive tourism growth, and how culinary awards can help promote a city’s gastronomic culture.

Besides connecting with international food industry professionals, conference goers will be given exclusive access to new products in the market and a first-hand look at the future tools of the trade.

Participants can also join networking and educational sessions to meet, share knowledge and exchange views in the hospitality space.

They will also be able to sample and learn about food movements, new ingredients, innovative foodstuff, and industry trends to steer your business in the right direction.