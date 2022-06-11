Sibu cops arrest woman for alleged cheating

SIBU (June 11): The police here have arrested a 23-year-old woman for an alleged involvement in a cheating case.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkpli Suhaili in a statement said the suspect was alleged to have cheated 10 victims out of a total of RMRM23,407 by offering to sell them jewellery.

He said payments were made in installments into the suspect’s account from August 2021 to May 2022.

“However, all the victims did not receive the promised jewellery even though payment has been made, and the suspect would often give various excuses for not delivering the promised goods,” he added.

The victims then suspected something was amiss, and lodged police reports on June 9.

Zulkpli said the Commercial Crime Investigation Division has opened two investigation papers against the suspect under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“The suspect will be remanded for four days until June 14, pending further investigation,” he said.