Abang Johari mourns loss of uncle Ahmad Urai

KUCHING (June 12): While Sarawak lost a great statesman with the passing of Tan Sri Abang Ahmad Urai Abang Mohideen, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg says he personally lost an uncle.

Paying his last respects to the former Senate president at his residence at Jalan Muda Hashim here, Abang Johari said Abang Ahmad Urai had given a lot of advice to the younger generation on how to better serve the community.

“I lost an uncle because Tan Sri (Abang Ahmad Urai) was a cousin of my late father. It is a great loss to us because he was among those from the older generation who had given us a lot of advice in terms of how we want to serve the community,” said the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president.

Abang Johari described the passing of Abang Ahmad Urai as a great loss to Sarawak given that the veteran politician had served the state and the country well.

He said Abang Ahmad Urai had contributed a lot to the development of both Sarawak and Malaysia throughout his political career.

According to Abang Johari, Abang Ahmad Urai was a Sarawakian who had done a lot not just during post-independence but also before the independence.

He said Abang Ahmad Urai was one of the government employees holding high position in the colonial government prior to indepence.

He said Abang Ahmad Urai was also one of the veteran political leaders in PBB.

Abang Johari said PBB had lost a leader, who had vast experiences, given his political involvement in the past.

Abang Ahmad Urai was a state cabinet minister, a senator and later appointed as the Senate president.

Abang Ahmad Urai passed away at the Normah Specialist Medical Centre here at 12.30am today at the age of 89.

Before he was rushed to the specialist hospital, Abang Ahmad Urai was at a function organised by the Sarawak Malay National Association, which appointed him as its patron.