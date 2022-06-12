Analysts: Malaysia’s employment rate reaches record high

KUCHING: Malaysia’s employment growth reached a record high, surging 3.3 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in April 2022, the highest rate ever registered.

Analysts expect this improvement to continue with the reopening of economic activities and international borders to foreign tourists.

In a report, the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) pointed out that Malaysia’s labour market continues to strengthen as employment surged by 3.3 per cent y-o-y in April 2022, the highest rate ever registered.

Labour force expanded steadily at 2.5 per cent y-o-y, fastest pace in more than three-year while unemployment remained on contractionary for eight-consecutive months.

It also pointed out that Malaysia’s unemployment rate declined to new post-pandemic low at 3.9 per cent in Apr-22. Strong growth in employment notably driven by employer (8.7 per cent y-o-y) and self-account worker (9.4 per cent y-o-y).

Employee segment which represent 76.3 per cent of total employment grew modestly by +1.5 per cent y-o-y (March 2022: up 1.4 per cent y-o-y).

The firm expansion in employment and reduction in unemployment are due to the positive effects of lifting Covid-19 curbs and continuous support from external trade sector, it said.

“We view Malaysia’s labour market to stay in steady recovery trend as indicated by job-vacancy rate registered at 70.5 per cent in March 2022, slightly lower than record high 74.9 per cent in February 2022.

“With international borders reopened, more businesses can reach higher operating capacity in the domestic economy such as aviation, tourism, construction and manufacturing sectors. As an oil-exporting economy, we expect labour demand for primary sectors particularly oil & gas and oil palm plantation to rise significantly amid elevated global commodity prices effects,” it said.

All in, MIDF Research opined: “Malaysia’s unemployment rate is expected to trend lower this year underpinned by a further recovery in the domestic economy, continuous upbeat momentum in global trade, and coupled with elevated commodity prices.

“With the announcement of international borders reopening, Malaysia’s labour market recovery remains on steady path following the possible return of non-citizens workers.

“However, we view the return of foreign workers would be in modest pace amid labor rules and Covid-19 measures that need to be satisfied. Hence, we keep our average unemployment rate forecast at four per cent for this year, higher than pre-pandemic level 3.4 per cent.”