Baru: All parties should cooperate to ensure SSLR completed according to schedule

KUCHING (June 12): People in the areas where work on the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) is being carried out must not cause any hindrances or blockades for reasons of land claims and disputes, said Selangau MP Baru Bian.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu lawmaker said these actions will cause interruptions and delay the completion of the SSLR project.

“Such disputes should be brought to the Courts or Arbitrators. I am willing to mediate between all parties and stakeholders including the government if that can make way for all parties to come to satisfactory agreements,” said the Ba Kelalan assemblyman in a statement today.

Baru, who is former works minister, opined that it would be beneficial for all involved if the federal and or Sarawak government representatives could organise a meet-the-people session to explain in detail the project and expectations to avoid misunderstanding.

According to him, the people want new roads and the expected catalytic impact to the economy of the surrounding areas but some are understandably anxious about the effect of the project on their lands and property.

“To ensure that the locals benefit directly and immediately from the project, I wish to encourage the contractors who are implementing the project to engage and employ eligible and experienced locals to work on the worksites.”

Baru said he had been asked by some locals living along the Lawas Damit Road (that portion of road from Lawas town to Lg Sebangang) why contractors for the SSLR were allowed to use this road.

“My response is that the Lawas Damit Road is a gazetted public road and therefore is open for all to use. Should there be any destruction of any part of the road caused by these contractors or any private individuals who constantly use the road, complaints may be made to the state JKR or the District Office in Lawas,” he added.

He thus hoped that all parties – the government, the contractors and the people will co-operate to ensure the completion of the SSLR according to the schedule.

He said the SSLR is a crucial infrastructure link for Sarawak, particularly for the northern region, and will bring much needed economic benefits to the area, and to Sarawak.

“It will also bring our road infrastructure on par with that of Kalimantan Indonesia, and place us in a better position to take advantage of the benefits which are expected to flow into Sarawak and Sabah when the new capital of Indonesia is completed,” he pointed out.

Baru said he had been spending a considerable time in northern Sarawak lately and is happy to note that work on the SSLR is in progress.

As such, he requested the people in the areas where the work is being carried out to co-operate and support this project as it is one that Sarawakians have been looking forward to and which he initiated when he was the works minister.

“I am thankful that the PN government had agreed to implement the First Phase of the project, and am hopeful that the subsequent phases will also be implemented in a timely fashion,” he added.