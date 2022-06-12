Baru donates 2,400 reading books to boost English literacy

LAWAS (June 12): Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian has donated 2,400 English books to 12 schools in Bukit Sari in an ongoing effort to promote and support the use of English language among school children.

Baru, who is also Selangau Member of Parliament said that he has been donating reading books to primary schools in his constituency since 2011.

“I feel that if I can, I want to share this blessing with other schools as well. Not only to schools in Ba Kelalan but also schools in Bukit Sari. I would like to encourage people to read either in English or Bahasa Malaysia,” he said during the simple handing over of the books at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Baru stressed that English is a very important language, although there is debate currently on the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob’s push for Bahasa Malaysia.

He added that while Bahasa Malaysia is the national language, English language is used widely in businesses and communication.

“I think we should emphasise English as well,” he added.

The 12 schools which received English reading books yesterday were SK Ulu Merapok, SK Merapok, SK Kampung Seberang, SK Ladang Baru, SK Kerangan, SK Awat-Awat, SK Aru Baru, SK Kampung Lintang, SK Sundar, SK Luagan, SK Belipat and SK Punang.