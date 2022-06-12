Chong urges MoF, Cabinet to resolve internet banking fraud issues

KUCHING (June 12): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen urges the federal Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Cabinet to take immediate action to resolve the issue of internet banking fraud.

“The directive issued by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) two days ago ordering banks to compensate customers is very vague, seems non-committal,” said Chong in a statement yesterday.

Many bank customers and credit card holders are facing issues of unauthorised and fraudulent transactions. Unless BNM is quick to act on the directive, public confidence in our country’s internet banking security system would erode, he stated.

Chong quoted a complaint he received on Friday. A bank manager has been allegedly charged a total of RM17, 325 for three unauthorised transactions on his credit card from another bank on Shopee App this January.

The victim had received messages that his credit card was used for three purchases at Shopee website for RM17,325 and to call the bank if he had not make the transactions.

He had promptly called Ambank to stop the transactions and had lodged a police report on the matter.

Despite his prompt action and compliance with the bank’s procedures, Ambank still refused to annul the transactions and continue charging interest the past five months on the unauthorised and illegal purchases, stated Chong, adding it was the fourth such complaint he has received in less than a month.

“So far, MoF has been silent on such matters. Anyone can be a victim of internet banking fraud. The MoF and the Cabinet must resolve the matter to restore confidence in Malaysia’s internet banking system,” he concluded.