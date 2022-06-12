Dr Annuar: State govt approves land in Kemuyang for construction of Sibu Automotive Technology Academy

SIBU (June 12): The state government has approved a piece of land spanning about six acres in Kemuyang here for the construction of the long-awaited Sibu Automotive Technology Academy, said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Without disclosing the cost of the project, the Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I said Sarawak Skills in collaboration with Sibu Automobile Repairers Association (Sara) will set up the proposed academy.

Elaborating further, Dr Annuar said this represents a significant milestone for the development in Sibu.

“I have good news for all of you. Sarawak government has approved a piece of land in Kemuyang for the construction of Sibu Automotive Technology Academy, which is the long-awaited dream of the association’s (Sara) members.

“On that note, on behalf of the state government, I would like to thank Sara for working closely with Sarawak Skills to set up Sibu Automotive Technology Academy.

“More importantly, with realisation of the academy in a few years’ time, it will not only provide skills training (in the field of automotive) for Sarawakians, but employment opportunities as well,” he said at Sibu Automobile Repairers Association’s 22nd Executive Committee Installation and Students Incentive Ceremony in Kingwood Hotel here last night.

The same event also saw the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sarawak Skills and Sara.

On another note, Dr Annuar assured the people that all Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) elected representatives in Sibu will work closely to chart Sibu’s development to greater heights.

He also pledged an allocation of RM30,000 from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) to Sara.

Sara chairman Teo Nging Poh said Sara members had for a longtime tried to set up an automobile training centre for their members and workers to gain hands-on training to improve their skills, especially in the area of automobile repairs and maintenance.

Teo, who was reappointed to lead Sara, said the association currently has 170 registered members.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Skills Group of Learning Institutions executive director Hallman Sabri said with the support of the state government, Sarawak Skills in collaboration with Sara will be setting up the Sibu Automotive Technology Academy.

In this respect, he thanked Dr Annuar for his tremendous guidance and support in facilitating the development of this training hub in the heart of Sibu.

“Indeed, this is a shining example of all stakeholders coming together as strategic partners in talent development,” said Sabri.

On the MoU, he said it paved way for Sara and Sarawak Skills to synergise collective expertise and resources to advance the noble cause of talent development.

Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Automobile Workshop Owners’ Association of Malaysia president Khor Kong Siah and organising chairman Joseph Ling Chi Uh also spoke during the event.