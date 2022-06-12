Fadillah: Fed govt has approved Trans Borneo alignment route

MIRI (June 12): The federal government has approved several high-impact projects namely the Trans Borneo alignment route which includes the previously defunct phase two of the Pan Borneo, says Senior Works Minister.

This is part of the ministry’s effort to ensure all ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ in Sarawak are able to indulge in an efficient and comfortable road, Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof told a press statement for Day 3 of the ‘Jelajah FTRoadpedia’ here yesterday.

The Ministry of Works has taken a proactive approach to monitor the progress of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway through regular site visits and engagement with the contractors.

The third and final leg of the ‘Jelajah FTRoadpedia’ Sarawak involves travelling from Bintulu to Miri.

Work Package 10 involves the Nyabau flyover and Bakun Junction to Sungai Tangap spanning over 77.19km.

“One of the sections under Work Package, namely the Nyabau flyover has been completed and was declared open by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in February.

“The other two sections, namely Bakun and Niah sections will be completed by end of this year. Their current status is 85 and 80 per cent respectively. The Work Package involves a cost of over RM1,642 million,” he said.

For Work Package 11, from Sungai Tangap to Pujut Link Road is 79.98km long.

“The first section, namely Beluru is at 69 per cent completion. It will be completed December this year.

The Lambir section is expected to be completed by 2023. The current construction status is 66 per cent while the Pujut section would be completed on July 2022, which is now at 97 per cent.

“The Work Package involves a cost at over RM1,857 million for the three sections,” Fadillah added.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and Public Works Department (JKR) director-general Datuk Mohamad Zulkefly Sulaiman were also present at the press conference.