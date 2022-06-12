Former Dewan Negara president Abang Ahmad Urai passes away at 89

KUCHING (June 12): Veteran statesman and former Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Abang Ahmad Urai Abang Muhideen passed away at the Normah Medical Specialist Centre here today.

Abang Ahmad Urai, who was a veteran Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) leader, breathed his last at 12.30am at the age of 89.

His remains will be brought to his residence at Jalan Muda Hashim here this morning.

It is learnt that Abang Ahmad Urai was attending a function as distinguished guest at a hotel here before he was rushed to the specialist hospital yesterday.

The function is said to be organised by the Sarawak Malay National Association, which had appointed Abang Ahmad Urai as its patron.

It is further learnt that Abang Ahmad Urai had presented a few songs at the function and the last one was ‘Selamat Tinggal’.

Abang Ahmad Urai was elected as Saribas assemblyman in 1974, and was appointed as a senator in 1984.

He was elected by the House of Senate to fill the Senate president post in 1988, and retired in 1990 after serving a full six-year term as a senator.

Prior to his service in the Dewan Negara, Abang Ahmad Urai was appointed as state assistant minister for culture, youth and sports in 1976. He was later appointed as minister for agriculture and community development in 1981.

Contacted by The Borneo Post, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Abang Ahmad Urai had contributed tremendously to the state of Sarawak.

The Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Minister said Abang Ahmad Urai was very well liked and his presence at any function had always cheered up those present.

“A very sad news and my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family of Tan Sri.

“Tan Sri Abang Ahmad Urai has contributed so much for Sarawak. He used to be in the State Cabinet, in Parliament as Dewan Negara president, and involved in many social bodies and NGOs,” said the PBB vice president.

Abdul Karim added: “He is a great lover of music and art, and can play many musical instruments despite not having proper training in music.”

He said Abang Ahmad Urai will be very much missed.