Mother, daughter killed in Tawau fire

TAWAU (June 12): Fire victim Irwan Mapiasah is sad and resigned at the loss of his mother and sister in a fire that razed five houses in Kampung Titingan, Jalan Tawau Lama here in the early hours of Sunday.

Irwan, 42, said his mother Sadiah Jabar, 80, was found lying in front of the main door while his sister Kamisah Mapiasah, 49, was found on a bed in a room.

“At the time of the incident, I was in my house with my wife and seven children, aged five to 15, while my mother, my sister and two relatives were in the next door house.

“I was playing video games at home when I noticed the house lights flickering. At the same time, I heard my sister shouting for help, and upon looking through the window saw that her house was ablaze,” he told Bernama on Sunday.

Irwan rushed his wife and children out of the house but was unable to save his mother and sister even after repeated attempts.

However, Irwan, who also suffered burns to his left arm while trying to save his family members is still thankful that other family members are safe.

In the incident at about 12.30 am Sunday, three houses were completely destroyed, while two others were 40 per cent and 60 per cent damaged respectively in the blaze.

Tawau Fire and Rescue station chief Julius John Stephen Jr said the remains of the two victims were found in the two-storey house.

“A team of 19 firefighters led by myself and two machines rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 12.53 am,” he said in a statement here on Sunday.

“Three houses were totally destroyed, while a fourth one was 40 per cent damaged and a fifth, about 60 per cent. The bodies of the two victims, who were family members, have been handed over to the police for further action,” he said.

“The fire was brought under control at 1.32am and the operation ended at 3.08am,” the spokesman added.

Julius said the Sri Titingan community firefighting members also assisted in the operation to ensure the fire did not spread to other houses before the operation ended at 3 am.

He said the cause of the fire and amount of losses incurred were still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Kukusan assemblyman Rina Jainal who visited the scene expressed her condolences to the victim’s family and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah that she represents is looking into the assistance that would be given to the victims involved. For a start, the party contributed RM1,000 to help ease the burden of the families of the victims.