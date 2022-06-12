Overall price pressure in Malaysia remain stable — Analysts

KUCHING: The overall price pressure in Malaysia remains stable despite the rise in food inflation, analysts observed.

In a report, the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) explained that this was due to the capped retail fuel.

“Looking ahead, we expect private consumption and services sector to contribute stronger the second half of 2022 (2Q22) and 2H22 GDP growth amid strong and sound domestic demand,” it said.

It also noted that the three-month moving average of distributive trade sales was 11.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in 2Q22 compared with 8.6 per cent y-o-y in 1Q22.

Meanwhile, the research team expected Malaysia’s real wage growth to return to positive rat amid expansionary domestic economy and stable inflationary pressure, up 2.5 per cent for 2022.

“Higher real wage growth is impetus for Malaysia’s domestic spending. Looking at details of retail trade, spending on non-specialised stores, stalls & markets, F&B, automotive fuel, household equipment surged by more than 15 per cent y-o-y and five per cent month-on-month.

“We believe this is mainly due to the Ramadhan & Aidilfitri shopping. Moving forward, domestic spending to stay on uptward momentum underpin by strong and supportive economic fundamentals,” it said.

All in, MIDF Research said: “Domestic economic reopening, improving labour market, stable inflationary pressre, positive real wage growth and fiscal supports are among key factors driving Malaysia’s consumer spending this year.

“Despite rising food inflation, receding low-base effects of fuel inflation will keep overall inflationary pressure to remain stable. Henceforth, we revise upward our retail trade forecast from 5.5 to 10.5 per cent for 2022.”