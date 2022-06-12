PBK chief not ruling out possibility of opposition alliance being formed in Sarawak ahead of GE15

SIBU (June 12): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan does not rule out the possibility of a political alliance being formed in the future, comprising his party and others from the opposition.

Adding on, he sees PBK’s cooperation with the opposition parties in Sarawak in facing the 15th general election (GE15) as a good sign.

“This is because all the parties respect PBK’s stand – to fight for the ‘independence’ of Sarawak.

“With regard to the development of our discussions with Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar), they have gone well – each of them prioritises Sarawak’s ‘independence struggle’ where Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) have been eroded,” he said during a press conference that was called after the PBK supreme council meeting here yesterday, where PBK life president Yu Chin Liik, its secretary-general Priscilla Lau and treasurer-general Jamie Tiew Yen Houng were also present.

Voon also said PBK and these opposition parties had reached the agreement of no overlapping with regard to the allocation of seats in the GE15.

He added: “We need a strong voice in Parliament, demanding for the rights of Sarawak that have been eroded.

“Therefore (for) this GE15, we intend to establish a coalition and cooperation.”

Still on GE15, Voon said the PBK had established eight party divisions in the state: Kuching, Samarahan, Betong, Simanggang, Sibu, Kapit, Bintulu and Miri; with the Serian, Sarikei, Mukah and Limbang units to be set up in the near future are.

“The establishment of this divisional-level committee is our strategy and preparation in facing GE15 as well.

“Therefore, we invite those interested in joining PBK to contact the divisional-level committees that have been established. PBK welcomes all who are interested.”