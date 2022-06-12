Premier moots collaboration with Indonesia on mangrove conservation

KUCHING (June 12): Sarawak may collaborate with Indonesia for Borneo-wide mangrove conservation, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I have discussed with the Consul-General (of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching).

“Maybe we can have a collaboration within Borneo island for conservation of mangroves and storage of carbon in mangroves,” he told a press conference after the ground-breaking ceremony for the new administrative centre in Lundu yesterday.

Abang Johari did not go into further details regarding the discussion but stressed that Lundu located near Kuching Wetlands National Park Ramsar site would benefit from efforts to conserve the mangrove ecosystem.

“That is why we have established a new statutory body (known as) Sago and Nipah Development Board to manage and control our mangrove areas along the coast where there is potential revenue.

“First is products from the mangroves. Second is carbon storage. Mangroves can store three times more carbon than other trees. This would bring huge returns to our funds while conserving our coastal areas,” he stated.

Abang Johari also stated that tourism in Lundu will be aggressively developed with the private sector building more hotels.

“This would bring a lot of returns and multiplier impact to Lundu.

“We will develop the infrastructure from Bau and Petra Jaya. We plan to develop Siniawan-Bau road into dual carriageway too.”

On the new administrative centre, Abang Johari said it is time to develop a new landscape for the administration of Lundu.

“We are doing away with the ‘rest house’ from colonial times. Some works include demolition of old quarters.

“Lundu is fast growing into a strategic location of economic development.

Therefore it must have a beautiful and suitable building of its own for the district’s administrative purposes.

“We will house all government offices under one roof with conducive work environment to further improve productivity,” he added.

Also present were State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar, Santubong MP Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Deputy State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, and others.