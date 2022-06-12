PSB denies forming alliance with other state opposition parties, not supporting S’wak’s independence

KUCHING (June 12): Forming an alliance with other opposition parties in the state is never on the agenda of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), said PSB Youth chief Dr Johnichal Rayong Ngipa.

The Engkilili assemblyman also said that there is no way that PSB is supporting Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) agenda to fight for Sarawak’s independence.

“Forming an alliance with each other (other local-based opposition parties) is never on PSB’s agenda. Apart from that, I, also on behalf of PSB, strongly deny supporting PBK’s sole agenda to fight for the independence of the state (of Sarawak),” he said in a statement today.

Rayong said such matter was not deliberated among the five local-based opposition parties during their last meeting.

He said as far as PSB is concerned, working with other local-based opposition parties is necessary to avoid seeing a split of votes for the opposition in the next election.

“PSB would like to make it clear that working together with other local-based parties is solely for the purpose of avoiding fighting each other.

“The obvious lesson we learned from the just-concluded state election is that splitting votes among the opposition parties is working towards the advantage of the ruling parties.

“If we can avoid three-cornered or multiple-cornered fights, we stand a better chance of winning. The purpose of us getting together is to avoid fighting each other,” he added.

Yesterday, PBK president Voon Lee Shan said he did not rule out the possibility of a political alliance being formed in the future, comprising his party and other opposition parties.

He regarded PBK’s co-operation with the opposition parties in Sarawak in facing the 15th general election (GE15) as a good sign.

“This is because all the parties respect PBK’s stand – to fight for the ‘independence’ of Sarawak,” he said in Sibu.