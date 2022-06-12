RM410.39 million Kota Belud irrigation and drainage system

KOTA BELUD (June 12): The government is developing an irrigation and drainage system in Kota Belud that costs RM410.39 million to address water problems in the district, said Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

He said this includes 17 development projects and involves upgrading the irrigation and drainage system, construction of the main canals, farm roads and other infrastructure which are expected to be completed by 2030.

He said the irrigation and drainage system will enable paddy cultivation across 5,000 hectares twice a year upon completion.

“The infrastructure development will certainly benefit farmers in terms of increase in yield and income, as well as contribute to increasing Sabah’s self-sufficiency level (SSL) to 60 per cent.”

Ronald said that when officiating at the Large-Scale SMART Paddy Field (SMART SBB) programme at the Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) Complex here on Sunday.

He said the initiative involves 40 farmers with a cultivation area of 45 hectares in Kota Belud, adding that the programme is expected to increase the income of farmers through strategic public-private collaboration with Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas).

Ronald said the SMART SBB programme was developed specifically as a new roadmap for the country’s paddy and rice sector to increase the productivity towards achieving 75 per cent SSL for rice, as stipulated in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to reduce dependency on import.

“I am confident that the strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) and leading companies will mark the beginning of a change to the local paddy and rice industry.”

He said the Federal Government has also allocated RM68.97 million to Sabah this year through three input subsidy programmes and one output subsidy programme. The allocation is expected to benefit 45,016 farmers including hill paddy farmers.

At the event, Ronald also launched the groundbreaking ceremony for the development of IADA Complex, which will be a landmark for the development of the paddy and rice industry in Sabah.

“In line with the government’s effort to strengthen the role of IADA and assist the development of the paddy subsector in Kota Belud, the Federal Government has allocated RM36 million for the complex and the project is expected to be completed during the 12MP.”

He said the IADA Complex will contribute towards a more holistic and efficient development of the area, as well as serve as a training centre for farmers to increase their knowledge in the paddy industry, agricultural machinery workshop and agricultural analysis laboratory.

On another note, Ronald said the government is planning to optimize land use in Sabah and Sarawak with a target to develop new paddy fields up to 200,000 hectares in both states through cooperation with the state governments, with estimated paddy yield at 1.2 million metric tonnes a year.

He also presented mock cheques totalling RM71,411.88 under the Padi Crop Disaster Fund (TBTP) to Lejimin Gindal from Kampung Tempasuk 2 Water User Group (KPA) who represented 91 farmers who were affected by the floods in 2021.

The minister also presented mock keys of water pumps to KPA from 11 areas as well as farming equipment to three villages.