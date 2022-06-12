Sabah’s Covid cases increase to 58

KOTA KINABALU (June 12): Sabah recorded 58 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, an increase of 20 from the day before.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the daily infections reflected the higher number of test samples received at 2,028 compared to 1,924 on Saturday.

He said Penampang was back to double-digit with 15 new cases (+9), while Kota Kinabalu also reported an increase to 20 cases (+2), followed by Sandakan with nine cases (+6).

Tawau, which recorded zero case the day before, had five new infections on Sunday.

“A total of 19 districts did not report any new case in the last 24 hours, while six districts only registered single-digit cases.

“Overall, eight districts showed an increase in new infections, while four districts registered a decline,” the Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson said.

He added that 57 out of the 58 cases were in Category 1 and 2, and one in Category 4.