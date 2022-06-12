Two nabbed in Kuching after bullets, dangerous weapons found inside stolen pick-up truck

KUCHING (June 12): Police have arrested two male suspects after the pick-up truck they were in was boxed-in at a traffic light intersection after a short chase at Jalan Tawi Sli here around 12.15pm yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the suspects were inside a pick-up truck that was recently stolen at Jalan Stapok, Batu Kawah here.

“Police from the Sungai Maong police station who came across the suspects, tried to stop the vehicle which instead sped off,” said Ahsmon in a statement last night.

He said after the suspects, who are in their 20’s and 30’s were apprehended, police conducted checks inside the stolen vehicle and found several dangerous weapons such as Rambo knife, machete and Samurai.

“Also found was a belt containing several live bullets and bullet shells,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960.

Ahsmon said the suspects have 19 and 38 past criminal records respectively for various crimes.

“Both suspects will be remanded and an investigation paper will be submitted to the state Attorney-General’s Chambers to obtain the next course of action,” he added.