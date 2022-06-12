US inflation continues to rise, reaching a 40-year high

Fundamental Outlook

US inflation rose 8.6 per cent in May on an annual basis, reaching a 40-year high. Core inflation, excluding fresh food and energies, gained six per cent on a year-on-year comparison. Traders perceived these data as strong signals of a rate hike in the next week’s FOMC meeting.

Dow rose to 880 points on Friday. The dollar index recovered to above 104 before the weekend. Funds have fled out of risk assets and equity and shifted to the dollar and crude.

Annual consumer price inflation in the eurozone hit a new record high of 8.1 per cent on an annual basis in May. The Governing Council announced its intention to raise its key interest rates by 25 basis points at its July meeting.

Russia President Vladimir Putin hinted the expansion of military forces in Ukraine. Western allies have been increasing sanctions on Russia and confiscated Russian assets in Euro-Am territories. Crude prices remain strong at US$120 per barrel as market traders perceive the demand of energies will rise while moving towards autumn and winter.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen closed above 134 on Friday that was last seen in 2002. The dollar rose after expectations of another strong rate hike in the coming week. We forecast the trend to be top-ish at current highs of around 134 to 134.50. A potential downturn might occur towards the weekend and test 132 support. Traders should exercise caution in trading in this market.

Euro/US dollar turned down from 1.077, almost reaching 1.05 on Friday. We reckoned the trend might drive down to test 1.04 support again before a rebound. Despite the likelihood that the dollar might rise further, the European Central Bank commented on an upcoming rate hike and this will defend the euro’s value. The overall range is expected at 1.04 to 1.065.

British pound/US dollar fizzled out at 1.26 and almost reached 1.23 on Friday. We predict the market could test the 1.22 support again as European currencies weaken. The overall range is expected to move from 1.22 to 1.245. Traders are reminded to be cautious in trading thepound.

WTI Crude prices have been rising gradually last week but stayed above US$120 per barrel. The market is expected to be supported at US$116 per barrel in case of a drawdown. The overall range from US$116 to US$125 per barrel is targeted. Beware of sudden rise above US$125 per barrel.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives dropped before the weekend due to a slip in demand. Open-interest still remained low, signifying a recovery might occur soon. August 2022 Futures contract settled at RM5,940 per metric tonne on Friday. There is a support at RM5,900 per metric tonne and we foresee many buying interests could emerge from RM5,850 to RM5,900 per metric tonne. We foresee the range could trade from RM5,850 to RM6,250 per metric tonne amid mixed sentiment. Abandon your long-view if it breaks beneath RM5,850 per metric tonne.

Gold prices reversed up from US$1,840 per ounce on Friday. We forecast the trend could sit firmly on US$1,850 per ounce and surge further. The initial range is expected from US$1,850 to US$1,880 per ounce. Piercing above US$1,880 per ounce might lead to US$1,920 per ounce if more fund flees the Dow equities due to a rate hike fear.

Silver prices tested the US$21.30 per ounce support last week. We retain our forecast that the silver prices will continue to trend sideways, following the gold’s trend. We expect the market to recover slightly and trade within US$21.30 to US$22.50 per ounce. Some bargain-hunting activities is be expected at the bottom area.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at dar@alaa.sg.