Bintulu to experience second development boom, new jobs for locals, says Majang

BINTULU (June 13): A second boom of development for Bintulu is on its way and it will create new job opportunities for the local workforce, said Dato Majang Renggi.

The Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development said the setting up of large- and medium-scale projects here will further accelerate the second boom.

“The first boom was in late 1970s to early 1980s with the construction of MLNG, ABF, SMDS, and Bintulu Port in Tanjung Kidurong,” he said when officiating at the Gawai Dayak 2022 leaders with the people celebration last night.

Majang said among the projects are the RM3.7 billion Sarawak Petchem Methanol project, which is currently under construction and expected to be completed in 2024, the Sarawak Medical Hub first phase worth RM1 billion in investments, as well as the Sarawak Hydrogen Plant Bintulu, which is expected to start construction next year.

He pointed out Malaysia Phosphate Additives (S) Sdn Bhd is expected to begin operations by the third quarter of this year.

As for the Wenan Steel Plant, which is still at the site preparation stage, he said when completed and fully operational it will become a major steel manufacturer in the Southeast Asian region.

“There are several existing companies also planning to expand and increase the capacity of their respective factory plants,” said Majang.

He pointed out that the ports in Sarawak need to be upgraded, for example Samalaju Port’s facilities and services would need to be improved to cater to the vast industrial growth of Samalaju Industrial Park.

“With the presence of these companies investing here, it will create job opportunities in various sectors for Sarawakians, especially among the locals, and hopefully our young graduates will take advantage of these opportunities by equipping themselves with the relevant knowledge and skills,” he added.