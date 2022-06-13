Bintulu woman injured while escaping burning house

BINTULU (June 13): A 23-year-old woman was injured in her effort to escape from a burning house at Taman Sri Pelabuhan Bintulu last night.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said the victim, who has asthma, jumped from the first floor of the two-storey house.

She was given oxygen support and brought to Bintulu Hospital for further treatment.

Wan Kamarudin said nine firefighters and one fire engine were dispatched to the scene after being alerted about the fire at 11.11pm.

He said the first floor of the house was completely destroyed but firefighters managed to control the fire from spreading to the ground floor.

The house’s four other residents were unhurt in the incident.