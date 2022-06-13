Bukit Aman: Over 100 foreign GROs arrested in nationwide vice op

KUALA LUMPUR (June 13): Police arrested 102 foreign women believed to be working as guest relations officers (GROs) during the nationwide Op Noda Khas yesterday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said his team also detained 61 local individuals comprising premises owners, managers and employees at the entertainment centres.

He said in the operation carried out simultaneously, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) through the CID’s Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7), carried out inspections on 1,133 employees and customers to detect criminals’ activities as well as their involvement in secret societies and gangsterism among others.

“During the operation, it was found that there were karaoke TV (KTV) entertainment centres, bars, pubs, and bistros providing karaoke rooms of various sizes with certain payment rates starting from RM8,000 to RM30,000 depending on the package offered.

“These places also offered the services of foreign GRO at the request of customers with a set payment rate. To conceal their activities from the authorities, after the permitted operating hours, customers would use a secret entrance at the back of the premises for movement in and out, which was reserved for regular customers only,” he said in a statement today.

In the meantime, he said a check through PDRM’s online system found two customers were on the wanted list for criminal offences and drug abuse.

Abd Jalil said as a result of raids and inspections on each entertainment centre, 44 business licences, 27 speakers, 22 microphones, 16 amplifiers, 85 bottles of liquor of various brands, and cash amounting to RM12,885 were confiscated. — Bernama