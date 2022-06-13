Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 13): Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases continued to rise to 72 on Monday, which was an increase of 14 cases from the day before.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu which recorded 38 new cases (+18) was the main contributor to the higher number of daily infections.

He said the number of districts that reported zero infection previously had decreased slightly from 19 to 14.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the number of test samples also determined the daily figures.

“The total samples received yesterday (Sunday) was 2,028, of which 58 were positive cases.

“Today, 72 positive cases were detected from 2,189 test samples received,” he said, adding that 38 positive cases were found in 1,924 test samples on Saturday.

Overall, he said 11 districts recorded single-digit cases while Kota Kinabalu and Penampang remained at double digits.

Of the 72 cases, 69 were in Categories 1 and 2, and three cases in Category 4.