Developers urged to work with Housing Ministry to build more affordable houses for S’wakians

KUCHING (June 13): Private housing developers in Sarawak are urged to collaborate with the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Ministry to come up with more affordable houses for Sarawakians.

In making this call today, Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government (Local Government) Michael Tiang said they can register with the ministry and participate in the Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme (HDAS) towards offering more affordable housing for the people.

“We have received positive response from housing developers from all over Sarawak. Sri Pertiwi Samariang Avenue is one of them approved by the ministry for the HDAS.

“The ministry has approved 37 Sri Pertiwi Samariang Avenue home buyers to receive the HDAS worth up to RM10,000,” he said at a press conference after handing over the letter of approval to seven house buyers who have benefited from the HDAS during a ceremony held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here.

Tiang said to be eligible for HDAS, which is meant for the B40 and M40 groups, first time house buyers must go for housing units with a maximum price of RM295,000.

“The assistance worth up to RM10,000 will lighten up the financial burden and create better access for first time home buyers, to make their dreams come true.”

He said Sri Pertiwi Samariang Avenue is a good example of how the Sarawak government is working with the private sector to build more affordable houses.

He observed that it is ever more challenging for youths, particularly those who are freshly employed, to own a house now given the rising costs of living.

“Sarawak government has moved along the right direction by introducing this HDAS, which was announced by the Premier during the tabling of 2022 Budget last year, and was launched in February this year,” he said.

Tiang said HDAS applicants must be Sarawakians or permanent residents of Sarawak whose monthly income ranged between RM4,000 and RM10,000.

He said they must also go for housing projects which are sanctioned by the state government.

“HDAS is a timely intervention programme to help ease the financial burden of the B40 and M40 groups to own their first dream home during this difficult time in light of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sri Pertiwi Samariang Avenue developer Hornbill Networks Consortium managing director Hanizam Hashim said they had received 60 applications for the HDAS.

He added that only 37 ouf ot the 60 applications were approved by the ministry.

“Out of the 37 approved applications, only 25 are fully eligible,” he said.

Hanizam said the construction work for Sri Pertiwi Samariang Avenue is expected to be fully completed by October next year.

It is learnt that the HDAS comes with assistance amount up to RM10,000 but the ministry may approve an application for a lower amount, subject to conditions.

The HDAS is managed by Mutiara Mortgage and Credit Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned company of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) as the agency responsible for disbursing the approved amount for buyers of affordable housing sanctioned by the Sarawak government.