Flood-damaged road in Nabawan repaired

NABAWAN (June 13): Repair of the 45km road to Kampung Pangaraan in Mukim Tatalaan which was damaged by flood has been completed and is now accessible to vehicles since Sunday (June 12).

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said emergency repair works had commenced several weeks ago and vehicles from Keningau can now utilize the road to go to Kampung Pangaraan.

However, he said the reconstruction of five bridges that were swept away by flood would take a little bit more time.

“This shows the government and government agencies’ concern to ensure the repair works are expedited for the benefit of the villagers.”

Arthur, who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Pensiangan, said when delivering food and essential goods to affected areas in collaboration with the Defence Ministry through the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM).

He thanked Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and TUDM for their assistance in providing two helicopters to carry the food supplies to Kampung Pangaraan.

He added that TUDM had also made it easier for him to inspect the progress of road repairs in affected areas.

TUDM has mobilized two EC 725 AP helicopters from the No. 5 Squadron to carry essential goods such as rice, cooking oil, flour, sugar, milk, chicken, meat, fish, sardine, biscuits, cooking equipment and other kitchen supplies that weighed a total of 1.35 tonnes to the villagers.