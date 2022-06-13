Indonesian man jailed four months for entering Sarawak illegally

KUCHING (June 13): An Indonesian man was sentenced to four months’ jail by the Sessions Court here after he pleaded guilty to entering the state illegally.

Judge Maris Agan ordered the jail sentence for the 25-year-olf accused, Edwin Nugraha from Sungai Raya Pontianak in Indonesia, to be enforced starting today.

The accused was charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, punishable under Section 6(3) of the same Act, which carried a fine of not less than RM10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, a police team raided a house in Jalan Rock here at 7.40pm on May 23 and arrested the accused who failed to show a valid travel document to enter Sarawak.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Md Syafique Md Hilmie, while the accused was not represented by any legal counsel.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the accused was previously fined RM10,000 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court for being involved in an online gambling operation which was committed on the same day and time.

However, It is not known if the accused has paid the fine.