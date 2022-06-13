Landslide destroys kitchen of two houses at Kpg Tambirat Tengah in Asajaya

KOTA SAMARAHAN (June 13): A landslide destroyed the kitchen of two houses at Kampung Tambirat Tengah in Asajaya yesterday.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, they received a call on the incident at around 10.45pm and despatched personnel from the Asajaya fire station to the scene.

“The operation commander reported that landslide had affected the two houses located near the river. The kitchen of both the houses were destroyed and collapsed due to the landslide,” it said in a press statement.

The Bomba spokesperson said due to the landslide, the residents of two nearby houses were ordered to move for safety reasons.

The incident has also been reported to the district office for further action, he added.

“The area has been cordoned off and the case has been handed over to the police for security control,” he said, adding that the operation ended at around 3am today.