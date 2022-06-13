Morning blaze razes 11-door Bukong Asal longhouse, two injured

KUCHING (June 13): The 11-door Rumah Poli Sulau at Bukong Asal, Jalan Lidong Asal in Betong here was razed to the ground by a fire this morning.

It was reported that a mother and child suffered burns in the incident.

The Fire and Rescue Department’s (Bomba) Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) have been sent the victims to Betong Hospital for treatment.

A Bomba statement said upon receiving a distress call at 9.22am, a team of nine firefighters from Betong fire station led by senior fire superintendent II Mohamad Faizal Rashid was deployed to the scene.

Bomba said it faced challenges reaching the longhouse as the route to the location is hilly, narrow, and the road unpaved.

“When they reached the scene, Bomba operations commander, who is also Betong fire station chief, senior fire superintendent Henry Jugah reported that the fire had destroyed the 11 doors of the 220 by 50 square feet non-permanent structure longhouse, before the caller managed to call 999.

“However, the exact time of the fire and the latest status of the incident have yet to be ascertained,” said the statement.

As of 12.30pm, firefighters were still carrying out the firefighting operation.

It is understood that the longhouse was home to 59 residents.