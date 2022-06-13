New Chinese Consul-General calls on TYT

KOTA KINABALU (June 13): The new Chinese Consul-General here, Huang Shifang, paid a courtesy call on Head of State Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Juhar Bin Datuk Haji Mahiruddin on Monday and delivered the commission letter to His Excellency.

Huang said that it is a great honor to serve as the Chinese Consul-General in Kota Kinabalu.

“China and Malaysia are good neighbors, good partners and good friends. The cooperation between China and Sabah has achieved fruitful results in recent years. As an important node of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, Sabah has an advantageous geographical location and plentiful in natural resources. It has unique advantages and potential to carry out pragmatic cooperation with China,” she said.

Huang added that during her tenure, she will make every effort to deepen the friendly relations between China and Sabah, give full play to her role as a “boat of friendship” and a “bridge of cooperation”, to promote exchanges and cooperation between China and Sabah in various fields to a new level.

Juhar welcomed Huang’s arrival in Sabah, and said that the friendly exchanges between Sabah and China have a long history, and the exchanges and cooperation between the two places in various fields have continued to expand in recent years, which has effectively promoted the economic and social development of Sabah.

The Head of State and his office will continue to support the work of the Consulate-General, and hope that the relationship between Sabah and China will continue to be strengthened and bring better benefit to the people of the two places.

Huang was accompanied by Deputy Consul-General Wu Xiaoqing during the courtesy call.