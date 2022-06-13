Petra Jaya man jailed for injuring septuagenarian dad

KUCHING (June 13): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 47-year-old man to 12 months in jail for voluntarily causing hurt to his 77-year-old father with a plastic chair and stick.

Allhamulana Kaderi pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which was read to him by the court interpreter before Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad.

The Section, read together with Section 326A of the same Code, carries a jail term of up to 10 years, or a fine, or caning, or any two such punishments upon conviction.

The self-employed man committed the offence on June 5 this year around 7am at the family’s residence at Kampung Gita Tengah Hilir here.

Based on the facts of the case, Allhamulana spat in his father’s face and when scolded, hit his father on the left arm using a plastic chair and a stick.

As a result, the septuagenarian suffered injuries and bruises to his left arm.

The victim then lodged a police report and Allhamulana was arrested by the police on June 6 around 10am.

Prior to sentencing, Allhamulana – who was unrepresented by counsel – pleaded for a lenient sentence saying he regretted the act and promised not to repeat it.

However, deputy public prosecutor Danial Mohamad Ali requested Allhamulana be given a heavy sentence as the victim is his biological father and almost 80 years old.

After considering the facts of the case, Dayang Ellyn ruled that offences of this nature should not be condoned.

She ordered for the jail term to begin effective today.