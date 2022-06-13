Plastic manufacturers welcome proposed GST re-introduction

KOTA KINABALU (June 13): The Malaysian Plastic Manufacturers Associations (MPMA), Sabah Branch welcomes the proposed re-introduction of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) in place of the Sales & Service Tax (SST).

Its chairman, Liaw Hen Kong, said in the previous GST tax regime, tax covered a broader range of items and services at 6%, compared to the narrower tax base in the current SST system.

According to Liaw in a statement on Monday, the favoured multi-tier GST system is a more transparent and fairer tax collection mechanism by comparison.

The single-tier SST mechanism breeds grey area, subject to manipulation by unscrupulous people to gain unfair price advantage over competitors who are genuine tax payers – those who pay the actual tax rate imposed and who pay promptly. Manipulators who exploited tax loopholes rob the country’s coffer of the much-needed tax revenue.

The government would be collecting from each tier in the GST system, thus collecting more to boost its revenue. As evidenced, the country lost around RM20 billion in revenue after GST was abolished on 31 August 2018 and replaced by SST.

In the SST system, he said tax is imposed on production inputs, adding to manufacturers cost while the GST system is tax on the added value of a final product or service. Input tax can be recovered along the supply chain thus lowering manufacturing costs.

GST is a tax on goods and services sold domestically for consumption. Exporters stand to gain when no GST would be imposed on export of goods and services, exports become cheaper and more competitive in the export markets, contributing to state and national GDP.

In the GST system there is no room for tax manipulation. On the contrary, the revenue boost is much needed to reduce government debts and to assist the rakyat in terms of better infrastructure, public health care system and assistance to the B40 group. With the assistance, the B40 group increases consumption which goes back to the government in the form of consumption tax. The more they spend, the more tax they pay.

Liaw further pointed out that the benefits of GST far outweigh the disadvantages. The complaints by certain quarters that GST is burdensome in terms of compliance and cost should not be used as a justification to not implement GST. The registration threshold of RM1.50 million annual turnover should be maintained so as not to burden the smaller concerns such as eateries amid global inflation triggered by global supply chains disruption due to the recent pandemic restrictions.

Manufacturers are generally acceptable of the previous GST registration threshold of RM500,000 annual turnover.

GST is a common tax used by majority of countries globally which is indicative of a more superior tax system. Malaysia is lagging behind and should catch up.

He said GST could be imposed at the rate of 3-4% for a start. The 6% imposed during the previous GST regime (if maintained) may be a burden for consumers and likely to reduce consumption, which means reduced consumption tax revenue for the government, defeating the purpose of reviving the GST tax regime.

MPMA Sabah expressed confidence that re-implementation and transitional phase would be more efficient, smoother and the system more user-friendly than when first introduced.

It pointed out that a major issue with the previous GST implementation, that is, tax refunds issue, should be greatly expedited and facilitated this time round. It is important for businesses to maintain a healthy cashflow to run smoothly.