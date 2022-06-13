Premier announces Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency for Bidayuh areas

BAU (June 13): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has fulfilled requests by Bidayuh elected representatives to set up a specific development agency for their areas from Lundu to Serian.

He announced yesterday the formation of a new agency called Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) to focus on Greater Kuching where the Bidayuh areas are located.

“I acknowledge the support of the Bidayuhs. Your reps spoke in the State Legislative Assembly asking for a special way to develop Bidayuh areas.

“So today, I want to announce that we will set up Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA).

“I will study on how this agency will work. I will discuss with the Bidayuh leaders to come up with framework,” he said when speaking at the Bau Gawai Open House 2022 yesterday.

At the recent State Legislative Assembly sitting, four Bidayuh elected representatives; Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus and Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang had called on the Sarawak government to set up an agency to stimulate economic activities for the Bidayuh community especially in areas along the shared borders with Indonesia.

Abang Johari explained this new agency is in line with the state government’s strategy to accelerate development in geographically-vast Sarawak.

“This is why we have set up so many development agencies. If you look at the peninsula which is about the same size as Sarawak, but it has many states and that’s why it can develop fast. We are big, but there is no state within the territory of Sarawak.

“So we set up agencies such as this to coordinate and focus on development.

“I heard what was stated by the Bidayuh assemblymen. I am being inclusive, if we want, we can arrange for it, we include one agency for Greater Kuching,” he said.

Later, when approached by reporters, Abang Johari said the GKCDA model will be similar to Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (Irsda).

“The idea is this, when we give them the development grant then they can coordinate the implementation of the project.

“The model is similar to Irsda. It’s not a formal statutory body, it is just an agency that coordinates all the development projects that we have approved in this area.

“There are a lot of projects that have been approved but the question now is the implementation. This way the agency will play its part,” he said.

Meanwhile, the open house host Deputy Minister of Transport II Dato Henry Harry Jinep welcomed the announcement made by the Premier as a timely one.

“Without such agency, we would not have any platform to monitor implementation of projects. With this agency, we have a platform which will act to ensure smooth implementation of projects,” added Henry, who is Tasik Biru assemblyman.

At the same function, Abang Johari also launched the Bidayuh Cultural Centre project which is being built using RM9 million in the state government funds.

According to Henry, this project has long been pursued by the Bau Bidayuh community spearheaded by Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA).

“In 2021, funding for the project was approved by the Premier. This project would also be a catalyst and platform for future tourism development in Bau.

“Apart from being a community centre, the said Bidayuh Cultural Centre which will include an auditorium/ convention hall shall be a conference/event space to complement the existing Dewan Suarah Bau that is presently the only community/event space in Bau town,” said Henry.