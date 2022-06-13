Raise standard of toilet facilities, Miri’s coffee shop proprietors told

MIRI (June 13): Good impression of proper sanitation and toilet hygiene in public premises is vital in representing Miri’s image as a resort city, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Senadin assemblyman made this call to all coffee shop proprietors here when officiating at the Miri Coffee Shops Association dinner cum gathering yesterday.

“It is high time for all coffee shops and other public premises to look into this issue. When I was the Assistant Minister of Tourism, I received many complaints from travellers and visitors lamenting on the dirty toilets of eateries they had visited, thus indirectly creating a bad impression of the city and its people,” he said.

“Keeping the cleanliness is important, not only because of the hygiene-health related issues, but as Miri being a resort city that welcomes domestic and international visitors, these public premises are the representation of the city’s image.”

Lee also spoke on the global inflation that has caused concern among the people, saying he is optimistic that things will gradually ease once the global economic recovery gains traction.

“This is a global issue and every other country in the world is facing it. With the reopening of international borders, it is hoped that once the economy has stabilised, things will be manageable again,” he said.

The gathering was concluded with the presentation of education incentive to the children of the association’s members.

Also present were Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii, Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietors’ General Association president Wong Teu Hoon, and Miri Coffee Shops Association chairman Lau Tin Sing.