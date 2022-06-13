RWMF 2022: Shuttle bus to venue available at three checkpoints

KUCHING (June 13): The shuttle bus service for this year’s Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) will be available to the public at three locations from June 17-19.

The shuttle bus pick-up points are available at The Hills Shopping Mall, Riverside Majestic Hotel Astana Wing and Plaza Merdeka and will ferry festival-goers to the Damai Central car park opposite the festival venue at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV).

“For those returning to the city from SCV, the trip from Damai Central car park starts from 9.30am to 12.30am the next day,” said the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) in a press statement on Monday.

Tickets for the shuttle bus service are priced at RM40 for a return trip for adults and RM20 for children aged 7 to 12 years old.

The public can also purchase the shuttle bus tickets at the three pick-up points.

“For RWMF ticket holders, a limited free return trips daily is up for grabs and the offer is on a first-come, first-served basis,” said STB.

STB is also collaborating with Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd to ferry RWMF ticket-holders from the Riverside Majestic bus stop to SCV via their hydrogen buses.

The public can check the latest information about the Sarawak Metro bus schedule to the festival from RWMF’s official website as well as STB’s social media platforms.

For festival-goers driving up to the festival, an on-loop van shuttle service to the festival from the Santubong Resort T-Junction checkpoint to SCV is also available and a one-way ticket is priced at RM7 for adults and RM4 for children aged 7-12 years old.

The van service from Santubong Resort to SCV is available from 10am to 10pm while the trip from SCV to Santubong Resort is from 10am to 12.30am.

Those heading to the festival are encouraged to plan their journey, particularly during the peak hours between 4pm to 6pm, which is right before the night concerts.

For more detailed information on the shuttle bus service to RWMF 2022, visit its official website or check STB’s official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for updates on the music festival.