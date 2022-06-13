Two-car collision in Miri sees one go up in flames

MIRI (June 13): A car was destroyed in a fire at Jalan Pan Borneo Simpang Jawa here Saturday afternoon following a collision with another vehicle.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a distress call received around 4.20pm prompted a team from the Batu Niah fire station to be dispatched to the scene which was about 23km away from the station.

“Upon arrival, the team found that the fire involved a car that was believed to have been involved in an accident with another car,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added no information was available on the person(s) travelling in the car that had caught fire, as only the female driver of the other car was at the scene when firefighters arrived.

“The victim at the scene was slightly injured on her head and was taken to a nearby clinic by her family,” he said.

The flames were brought under control at 5pm and extinguished minutes later, he added.