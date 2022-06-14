25th Rainforest World Music Festival targets over 12,000 festivalgoers, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (June 14): The 25th edition of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) this weekend aims to attract over 12,000 festivalgoers, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said this was in contrast to the 20,000 recorded in previous years.

“Although we have open up our borders, the fear of travelling is still there. Thus, our target for this year is 12,000. We have to be practical.

“In the last RWMF, we managed to get more than 20,000. That was three years ago,” he told a press conference after launching the book ‘Rainforest World Music Festival – A Journey of 25 Years’ here today.

Abdul Karim said so far 7,000 tickets have been sold and a last-minute surge from locals is expected.

He pointed out locals would normally wait to check the weather forecast.

“We are normally like that. But we hope we can achieve the target of 12,000,” he said.

In terms of participation, he said more than 60 participants, including foreign performers, will perform this year.

“There are 68 participants from various countries and, based on this figure, we have more number of performers compared to the previous years.

“This year, the first time since the beginning of the music festival, we are hosting a hybrid event,” he said.

On standard operating procedures (SOPs), he said everyone will have to look after themselves.

“At the open space you don’t have to wear masks. Can you imagine watching a concert wearing masks?

“Wearing masks is not compulsory at the venue. Don’t worry the health enforcement officers will not be there to compound you,” he added.

On the book, he said it chronicles the festival’s journey from the beginning with just 300 world music fans.

“It brings us through the years of its growth into one of the best-loved and most celebrated festivals in the world and then, into its transformation, first into Malaysia’s pioneering fully virtual experience and finally to its transition into the incredible hybrid experience this year, another Malaysian first.

“This book tells the story from the point of view of many of the personalities involved in the festival over the years,” he said.

Among those present at the press conference were ministry permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, book authors Gracie Geikie and Karen Shepherd, as well as the festival’s first artistic director Randy Raine-Reusch from Canada.