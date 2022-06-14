51-year-old man dies after 4WD overturns into ditch at Kpg Gran E in Sri Aman

KUCHING (June 14): A 51-year-old man perished after his four-wheel-drive (4WD) overturned into the ditch at a road leading to a farm at Kampung Gran E, Stumbin in Sri Aman yesterday.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson said the victim, identified as Choo Jun Chiew, died at the scene.

“We received a distress call on the accident at around 7.20pm and a team of Bomba personnel was deployed to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the team found out that a self-accident had occurred involving a four-wheel-drive which had skidded and overturned into the ditch at a road leading to a farm,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the Bomba personnel had to walk for about one kilometre to the scene as the fire engine could not go through the narrow farm road.

“After arriving at the scene, it was found that a four-wheel-drive driver’s hands were pinned inside the vehicle and the victim was confirmed dead by the paramedics who were also at the scene,” he added.

The spokesperson said the Bomba personnel, who were assisted by members of the public to lift the vehicle, managed to extricate the victim from the vehicle.

“The body of the victim was then handed over to the police for further action,” he said, adding that the operation concluded at 8.56pm.