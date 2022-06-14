8,300 liters of diesel seized in Keningau

KENINGAU (June 14): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sabah seized 8,300 liters of subsidised diesel during a raid in Keningau on Monday.

KPDNHEP Sabah director Georgie Abas said the 9.30pm raid was carried out following a tip-off and weeks of surveillance of a store that was believed to have kept subsidised diesel in the district.

“During the raid, the enforcement team found 8,300 liters of diesel, a lorry tanker and a prime mover, while a local man was detained for investigation.

“Investigation revealed the modus operandi of the syndicate was to buy diesel and filling it into the prime mover before transferring the fuel into the lorry tanker that was parked in the store,” said Georgie in a statement on Tuesday.

Georgie said based on investigation, the premises did not have any permit to store controlled items.

The subsidised diesel, the lorry tanker and the prime mover and several items valued at RM98,345 were seized for further action while the suspect was held for investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.