Abdul Karim: Plan to turn SMK Demak Baru into sports school still in pipeline

KUCHING (June 14): The plan to turn SMK Demak Baru into a full-fledged sports school is still in the pipeline, said Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said this is in view of the fact that the school is situated near the Sports Village in Petra Jaya, which has all the facilities needed to cater for students and athletes.

“In 2018, the two federal ministries – the Ministry of Sports and Ministry of Education – both agreed to make SMK Demak Baru as a sports school as it is in the vicinity of our Sports Complex.

“If the school has no dormitories (for students and athletes), the Sports Village can cater for them. The whole complex has the facilities for training and dormitories.

“But we still need to follow up on this. As we know that after 2018, there was a change of government and the idea was thrown out, and now we have to start from scratch. But deep inside me, I’d still love to see a proper sports school (set up there),” he said.

Abdul Karim said this at a press conference after officiating the handing over of upgraded tennis courts at SMK Tabuan Jaya here yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, he also called for the setting up of Centre for High Performance at the complex so that Sarawakian athletes can be properly trained and to ensure they are motivated to become champions.

“The Centre of High Performance is very important in any sports complex. I even went to New Zealand to study on it.

“How can a country like New Zealand with a population of more than four million can achieve up to 16 gold medals during the Olympic Games? So there must be something special about the centre,” he added.