Chong claims alternative route causes inconvenience, may pose danger to residents

KUCHING (June 14): Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen has claimed that an alternative route created by the authority in a construction project site in the Stutong Resettlement Scheme here has caused inconvenience and may pose danger to the residents.

The state Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman said the Public Works Department (JKR) had closed Lorong 28 of the Stutong Resettlement Scheme and designated Lorong 24 as the alternative access road during the construction period of two years.

“Before JKR designates a housing estate lane to be the alternative route during government construction period, JKR and MBKS (Kuching South City Council) should ensure that the lane be properly widened to cater for the increased traffic flow.

“There is currently a project for the construction of a bridge connecting the Stutong Resettlement Scheme to Sg Tapang and Samarahan.

“In fact, the fund for the project was initially approved during Pakatan Harapan’s time, but the implementation of the project was delayed till last year,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chong said he had received complaints from the residents around Lorong 24 to 28 of the Stampin Resettlement Scheme, that Lorong 24 is too narrow to serve as the alternative route.

Now that Lorong 24 is the designated access road, he said there has been constant flow of heavy vehicles and cement trucks along the residential lane.

“This has not only caused great inconvenience to the residents nearby but also poses danger to them,” he said following a site visit with his assistant Michael Kong.

He added: “We went to verify the complaint and inspect Lorong 24. It is indeed too narrow for lorries and trucks.”

As such, Chong urged the authorities to take immediate action and work together to resolve the issue.

As a general policy, he said JKR and MBKS should ensure that the alternative access road for any government construction project must be wide enough.

He added that safety measures must also be implemented, and this is especially so if the designated access road is in a housing estate.