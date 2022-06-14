CM asks Sabah civil service to change mindset

KOTA KINABALU (June 14): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has called on the State civil service to make 2022 as their starting point for a mindset change, to raise the image of the State Government.

Hajiji said the state civil service need to improve their working process, quality of communication and motivation by coming up with more thoughtful and bold ideas, aggressively make improvements for the sake of Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Development Plan.

He said this was in line with the Sabah government’s goal of focusing on creating an investor-friendly state to attract more foreign investments.

“We want to bring more investors into Sabah and ensure that the investment is simplified. That is why the public service delivery system also needs to be improved.

“This move will boost the confidence of international investor community on the growth prospects, thus enhancing the state’s economic progress,” he said when officiating the Sabah Public Sector Innovation Awards

Ceremony (ISAS) 2021 at Menara Kinabalu on Tuesday.

He also launched the Sabah Public Sector Innovation Awards handbook at the event.

Hajiji also hoped that both the State and the Federal Government Secretary’s Office can actively discuss and make strategic collaborations to make 2022 a leap of change in the state.

Commenting on the event, he said the implementation of the ISAS 2021 program had cultivated innovation by using hybrid approach where face-to-face and online methods are practised according to the situation.

“In line with the SMJ roadmap initiative, I strongly support the implementation of this innovation program with the hope that the delivery system in the state public service can be improved so that the best services can be delivered from time to time,” he said.

Hajiji also hoped that this innovation program could be expanded by holding the Sabah State Innovation Convention with the cooperation and involvement of the state and federal civil services.