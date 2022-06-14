CM: GRS-BN govt maintains good ties with all religious bodies

KOTA KINABALU (June 14): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) government always strives to maintain a good relationship with all religious bodies in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said the State Government under his leadership would uphold and protect religious freedom, as enshrined in the Constitution.

“Respecting each other’s beliefs (religions) has always been a pillar of our strength and unity in Sabah. Despite our different religions and races, we have lived together in peace and harmony all this while. Therefore, we must protect this,” he said during a courtesy call from the Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Sabah, Reverend Datuk Melter Jiki Tais and his entourage at his office at Menara Kinabalu on Tuesday.

Hajiji said the GRS-BN government is also committed and will continue to provide financial assistance to non-Muslim religious bodies and non-Muslim schools in the state.

According to him, in the Sabah State Budget for 2022, the total allocation approved for financial assistance to non-Muslim religious bodies is RM27 million.

“As of May 2022, non-Muslim schools receive financial assistance totaling RM2,403,150 through the Chief Minister’s special allocation while the non-Muslim religious godies received a total of RM1,730,000,” he said.

Hajiji disclosed that he too is from a multi-racial and multi-religious family and practices the principle of respect in the family.

The Finance Minister also expressed gratitude for the invitation to be the guest of honor at the Anglican Diocese’s 60th Anniversary Thanksgiving Ceremony on August 31.

Meanwhile, Reverend Melter said the church supported the government of the day as well as its efforts in developing the state and helping the people.