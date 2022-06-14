Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 14): Covid-19 cases in the state continued to climb, with 82 new infections in the past 24 hours.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the overall situation in Sabah is still good and under control although more districts are recording new cases.

“Five districts that did not record any cases on Monday recorded new infections today. Among them are Tuaran with five cases, Tambunan four and Kota Belud three.

“Infection in Kota Kinabalu also increased three cases to 41, while Penampang increased two with 13 cases on Tuesday.

“Only 14 districts did not record any new cases on June 14,” he said.

Commenting on the daily infection statistics, Masidi said the numbers are closely related to the number of test samples per day.

“On average, the percentage of positive cases detected from the test sample was less than five per cent.

“This means that the greater the number of samples, the higher the positive number obtained. The total number of test samples on Tuesday is 2,615 compared to 2,189 on Monday,” he added.

From the 82 cases on Tuesday, 81 patients are under Category 1 and 2, with no and mild symptoms. Only one case in Category 3.