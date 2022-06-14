Dr Hazland: Abundant natural resources drive foreign investments to Sarawak

KUCHING (June 14): Sarawak’s abundant natural resources has become a niche that drives foreign investments to the state, says Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

With the world working towards the agenda of reducing carbon emissions or decarbonisation, he pointed out that Sarawak has been blessed with renewable energy that has become a major asset to the state.

“Sarawak is known to the world for having a green technological setup where around 70 per cent of the state is covered by forests in addition to our abundance of waterways, all-year-round rainfall and sunshine.

“All these form the natural package for Sarawak to receive as many foreign investors as possible,” he told a press conference after officiating the Youth Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Digital Connectivity Regional Workshop at Borneo Cultures Museum here today.

Also present were United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur Chargé d’Affaires Michael Newbill, Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani and chief executive officer Sudarnoto Osman.

Dr Hazland said Sarawak has always welcomed foreign investments to the state.

“We have always been friendly to any foreign investors who want to invest in Sarawak.

“The Sarawak government is also supportive towards this where incentives are given to foreign investors through various means such as low energy tariffs, competitive labour costs as well as a special scheme for the free trade zone where they can either lease the land on a long-term lease or purchase the land at a very subsidised rate,” he said.

Newbill, in sharing the same sentiment, noted that the biggest potential source of investment in the state was green energy and technology.

“There are already a number of US companies here and they’ve been here for decades especially in the oil and gas industry and all the technologies involved in that from upstream to downstream. We also have a number of American companies from the hospitality and tourism industry which have invested here.

“We’re now working together with American companies who are interested in these areas to explore what Sarawak can offer and what we can contribute,” he said.

While he did not have the figure of the number of US companies which have invested in Sarawak, he estimated that these companies were “well into the dozens.”