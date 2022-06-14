Dr Sim: Non-communicable diseases main causes of deaths in M’sia

KUCHING (June 14): Non-communicable diseases (NCD) led by cardiovascular issues, cancer and diabetes are the main causes of deaths in the country including Sarawak, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said the 2014 NCD Global Status Report showed that NCD contributed about 68 per cent of deaths in the world in the year 2012.

“Malaysia is among countries that recorded about 80 per cent death from NCD,” he said while officiating a Kospen (Komuniti Sihat Pembina Negara) Wellness of Workers (WOW) health carnival at Sarawak General Hospital’s clinical research centre, here yesterday morning.

He remarked that such high figure was worrying and measures needed to be taken to bring the figure down.

He also hoped the Kospen WOW programme would increase awareness on the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle including public servants.

“This is in line with the government’s aspiration to realise ‘Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat’ to promote healthy lifestyle and environmental sustainability,” stated the state Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

He added that the public should live a healthy lifestyle as Sarawak marches towards high-income-state status by 2030, and practise recommended health measures to guard against infectious diseases.

“The state government will continue to provide the necessary health facilities for the public to lead a healthy lifestyle. Our main goal is for Sarawakians to enjoy the best quality of life even when they are in the workforce and after retirement,” said Dr Sim.