Federal funds sought to upgrade Jln Tunku Abd Rahman, says Bukit Assek rep

SIBU (June 14): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng is seeking federal funding to upgrade Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, which leads to Sibu Airport.

According to him, the road’s current condition is far from satisfactory.

“I spoke to Senior Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof during his recent working visit here pertaining to the poor condition of Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman and to seek federal funding for upgrading.

“He (Fadillah) mentioned to me that initially there was a Red Line project to upgrade the associated roads (existing highways connected to Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway), including Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman.

“The project was scrapped after Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the federal government previously. He said they (Works Ministry) had already discussed in the cabinet and will bring it back.

“This is very good news for Sibu folk,” Chieng told reporters after inspecting the traffic control at SMK Sacred Heart, here yesterday.

During a briefing at the Betong Interchange near Sri Aman on June 9, Fadillah had said his ministry was currently in the midst of reapplying fund allocations to upgrade existing federal highways or Red Line connected to the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway.

He had explained that the allocation would allow for existing federal highways to match the standards and quality on par with that of the Pan Borneo Highway.

The federal minister said around 200 kilometres of the existing highways are connected to the Pan Borneo Highway throughout the state, located in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.