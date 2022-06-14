Good Internet connection now a necessity, says Dr Hazland

KUCHING (June 14): Having a good Internet connection is no longer a luxury commodity but a necessity, says Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

According to him, in this age, digital connectivity gives the people access to knowledge, information and economic opportunities.

This, he pointed out, serves as a key factor to achieving prosperity and elevating the well-being of the people in the state.

“From online learning to having access to vast academic resources across the globe to being able to sell your products throughout the globe, having an Internet connection is now a necessity,” he said when officiating the Youth Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Digital Connectivity Regional Workshop alongside the United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur Chargé d’Affaires Michael Newbill at Borneo Cultures Museum here today.

The event was organised by the United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in collaboration with the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) and Center for Governance and Political Studies.

Dr Hazland pointed out that this became more apparent during the Covid-19 pandemic where lockdowns and movement control orders forced the people to adapt to the new norms of doing things remotely.

“Suddenly, having a good Internet connection isn’t just about watching Netflix in 4K or doing TikTok dances.

“The difference between a good and bad Internet connection means the difference between getting a quality education for a child or a student,” he said.

He said the Sarawak government was aware of the digital divide between the rural and urban communities.

“We know that that would mean vastly different access to opportunities and resources which is why, through SDEC and other agencies, our Premier has put to task that this divide must be narrowed down as much as we can.

“From erecting communication towers to promoting digitalisation to small, medium enterprises; bridging the digital divide is one of the main priorities of this state,” he said.

The Demak Laut assemblyman also said that the state government welcomed partners, be it tech companies or international bodies that share the same aspiration to implement their digital initiatives in the state.

“I hope that our friends from the United States Embassy can convince companies and big tech companies to consider our state in implementing their digital initiatives and services.

“SDEC and the state government would be more than happy to facilitate such an initiative,” he added.

The YSEALI Regional Workshop, themed ‘Enhancing Digital Connectivity for All’, is a programme to foster conversations and collaborations among Asean and Timor-Leste young leaders to tackle digital connectivity challenges and find solutions to bridge the digital divide within their communities.

The three-day workshop is being held here for the first time and will see 100 participants from across the Asean region as well as guest speakers, experts and stakeholders from the digital industry.

Also present were SDEC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani and chief executive officer Sudarnoto Osman.