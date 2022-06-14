Libraries’ operating hours revised if visitors increased

KOTA KINABALU (June 14): Sabah State Library (PNS) will consider revising its operating hours back till night if the number of visitors has increased, said its director, Hajah Fatimah Abdillah.

She said the libraries had operated intermittently for the past two years in accordance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We were closed during June to December last year. When we reopened, the opening hours have been reduced to 6pm, and 5pm for libraries in rural areas.”

She said state libraries are currently open from 9am up to 6pm, while previously they operated till 9pm before the pandemic.

She said state libraries are no longer open at night because there are less visitors in the evening, as some are still worried about heading out due to Covid-19.

“If the number of visitors has increased, we will consider extending the operating hours till night,” she said to reporters at the launching of PNS’ 50th anniversary celebration and Library Month here on Tuesday.

The event was officiated by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan.

There are currently 120,000 active library members registered with PNS.

Earlier in her speech, Fatimah said the Library Month programme, themed ‘Libraries Leading the Way’, consists of 20 activities held from June 1 to 30.

She said the activities involve the entire library network in Sabah.

In line with the digital era, she said the library has also organized online activities such as e-sport, photography competition, creative writing, adult story telling competition and TikTok contest.

Last Sunday, she said the library had held a cosplay competition that entailed participants dressing up as the characters they read in books. The activity attracted 3,000 people at the Tanjung Aru library branch.

She added that the library had also inserted ‘golden tickets’ in books in libraries throughout Sabah.

She said borrowers who found the lucky tickets will be entitled to prizes, including cash, till June 30.

In conjunction with the celebration, Fatimah said PNS had also published its 50th anniversary book that depicts the history of the state library in terms of its services, growth and technological development.

“It is hoped that the Library Month 2022 will benefit the people in line with the library’s vision and mission to provide the best services and inculcate the culture of literacy among the community.”

Also present were Permanent Secretary to the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, Zainudin Aman, PNS director Hajah Fatimah Abdillah, Institute for Development Studies Sabah (IDS) chairperson Datuk Adeline Leong and former PNS director Wong Vui Yin.